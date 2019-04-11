Gallery show gets walls talking

By
Helen Musa
-
Actors contemplate the walls. Photo: NPG.

TURNING an old cliché into action, the National Portrait Gallery has commissioned a theatrical venture. “The Walls That Talk” will be asking the question: “What would the gallery’s walls say if they could talk?”

Former artistic director of the Canberra Youth Theatre, Katie Cawthorne, is now working at the Anchor Theatre Company in Melbourne and has taken time out of rehearsal for a new Theatreworks show, returning here to direct the project with a team of talented Canberra actors.

Katie Cawthorne.

“’The Walls That Talk’ will use live sound design and highly physical movement taking place around the visitor,” she says.

“We encourage new visitors, or repeat visitors to the gallery to come and experience the space like they never have before.”

Portrait Gallery program coordinator Emily Casey says the gallery wanted to take the visitor’s experience to the next level and bring to the forefront reflection, contemplation and emotion.

“For most of us, we walk in to a gallery, stand in front of a piece of art, read about it and conjure up our own ideas about the work,” she says.

“But with the help of director Katie Cawthorne and her…cast, a third-dimension to the gallery experience is added.”

 “The Walls That Talk”, National Portrait Gallery, 4pm, 4.30pm and 5pm, Friday, April 12 to Sunday, April 14. The performances will be followed by an extended gallery viewing until 6pm. Bookings essential to portrait.gov.au

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous article‘Unframed’ exhibition celebrates arts centre
Next articleVideo urges voters to put Zed last
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply