Green bins hit the streets earlier than expected

RATHER than mid-2019, green bins will now be available from April 1, according to City Services Minister Chris Steel.

Registrations have now opened and bin delivery will begin in March.

“Residents can opt-in for the service with a one-off $50 payment, or free for eligible concession card holders,” Mr Steel says.

He says its likely there will be changes to green waste bin collection dates for existing service areas from April.

More than 40,000 residents in Belconnen, Tuggeranong and Weston Creek have registered for the bins, which is about 45 per cent of households in those areas.