Gunshots in Reid, wounded man taken to hospital

By
CityNews
-

policeA MAN has been taken to hospital with a gunshot wound following an incident at a Reid apartment block last night (April 19).

Police say they were were called to the unit complex at about 10pm following reports  that shots had been fired. They located an injured man in the courtyard, who was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

A crime scene has been established and police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting or a possible altercation beforehand is urged to call 1800 333000 via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.

CityNews

