Have you seen Curtis?

THE family of Curtis Edwardson has serious concerns for his wellbeing after he went missing today (December 18).

Missin man Curtis Edwardson.

Curtis, 38, was last seen wearing a black top and pants, and carrying a black backpack near the Woden bus interchange at about midday.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, tall with a thin build, and balding with black hair.

Police and Curtis’ family are seeking the public’s help to locate him.

If you have seen Curtis or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call ACT Policing operations on 131 444. 

