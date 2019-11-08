Have you seen Glen?

Missing man Glen.

THE family of Glen MacDonald are concerned for his welfare after he went missing more than two weeks ago.

Glen, 37, was last seen on Thursday, October 24, in Garran, and police believe he may have been in Mawson at about 2am on Tuesday, October 29.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 180cm (5’11”) tall, with short light brown hair, and of medium build, and was last seen wearing a white long sleeve top with “independent” written on the left sleeve, grey shorts and white running shoes.

Glen is also known to frequent the Belconnen area.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Glen is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444.

