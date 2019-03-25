Hit and run: Police officer struck in Flynn

A POLICE officer has been taken to hospital after being struck by a black hatchback in Flynn today (March 25). 

The officer was hit when trying to stop the vehicle on Tillyard Drive. The hatchback then drove away.

Superintendent Corey Heldon says thankfully the officer only sustained minor injuries.

“Ignoring a police direction and then deliberately driving at and injuring a police officer is completely unacceptable,” he says.

“It goes without saying that when a person is struck by a vehicle they can be seriously injured or killed.”

ACT Policing Collision Investigation Reconstruction team is investigating this incident.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information or dash-cam footage that could assist police to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131444 using reference number 6377803. 

