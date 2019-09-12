Hundreds of drivers still caught on their phones

ALMOST 500 Canberra drivers have been caught using their phones while driving in a six-month period, according to ACT police. 

While it’s a decrease from last year, which saw 604 traffic infringement notices (TINs) handed out in the same time period (January 1 to July 31), officer in charge of traffic operations Marcus Boorman says he’s still astounded by the number of people using a mobile phone while driving.

“In the three seconds it takes to read a text or social media post, a vehicle going 60km/h travels about 50 metres, and can cause irreparable damage to those around you,” he says.

Driver distraction is any action that takes a driver’s attention away from the road and onto other elements in their environment, such as using a mobile phone, driving with headphones in, tuning your radio, managing children or pets on board, or applying make-up.

“Whether it’s being distracted by a mobile phone, a pet in the car or having your view obstructed, driving while distracted is a serious offence, and it’s one that road users need to take more seriously before they injure or kill someone.”

