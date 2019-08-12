Hydrotherapy pool stays… for now

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FOLLOWING talk around the closure of Canberra Hospital’s hydrotherapy pool, Arthritis ACT CEO Rebecca Davey is reassuring everyone that it won’t close until the ACT government finds a replacement.

“The government has promised us that the pool will only close once a plan ‘b’ is in place,” says Ms Davey, who is working with ACT Health on this issue.

Arthritis ACT runs about 25 hours of hydrotherapy classes for people living with arthritis and chronic pain, so Ms Davey says she understands the concerns from the community.

“I am spending time reassuring people that they will be looked after, and I welcome the proposal for a new hydrotherapy pool in the south side of Canberra,” she says.

