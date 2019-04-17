Local sculptor wins Blue Mountains award

MURRUMBATEMAN artist Wendy Teakel has taken home the $20,000 major sculpture award at Scenic World in the Blue Mountains.

Teakel’s work, “Cycle”, was selected from a field of 25 finalists’ works by a judging panel including UNSW Deputy Dean for Art & Design Prof Marie Sierra, curator Axel Arnott and Blue Mountains artist Heidi Axelsen.

The judges praised Teakel’s installation as a “bold and confident work that is elegantly realised” saying: “’Cycle’ references Australian agriculture and the way we instruct our boundaries. The grid provides the viewer with a map-life reference while the subtle elliptical outline floats the work on the site.”

Accepting the award in front of around 300 guests at the Sculpture at Scenic World launch on Friday, April 12, the artist, a former head of the sculpture workshop at the ANU, said the win would allow her to expand on her artistic practice and continue exhibiting works within Australia and abroad.

Curator of Sculpture at Scenic World Justin Morrissey commended all finalists for pushing the boundaries of their practice to create artworks that told a unique story and blended seamlessly into the natural environment.

Other awards presented at the exhibition launch included the $2000 choice award, which went to Louis Pratt for his work “Regret”, and the $3000 environmental award which, was presented to Jan Cleveringa for his installation, “The Corporate Snake”.

Pratt also took home the $2000 Blue Mountains Cultural Centre opportunity and WA artist Jennifer Cochrane received an honourable mention for her work, “Impossible Shadow #14”.

Now in its eighth year, Sculpture at Scenic World 2019 this year presents total of 25artworks will be exhibited in the rainforest at Scenic World, Blue Mountains, until May 12. Entry is free. All details to sculptureatscenicworld.com.au