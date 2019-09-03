Man caught on video slashing tyres in Gowrie

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN has been captured on CCTV footage damaging tyres on vehicles around Gowrie last month.

The footage shows the man enter a yard of the Middleton Circuit residence in Gowrie at about 2.35am on Saturday, August 3, before damaging the tyres on a car.

He then allegedly damaged tyres on three other vehicles before fleeing in a ute, which appeared to have markings on signage on the passenger side.

Police suspect this offender was involved in another incident where property was damaged during the night on Tuesday, June 25 at the same location.

Anyone with information about the offender or the utility that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Quote reference 6431202.