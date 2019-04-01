News Man cut from car on Canberra Avenue By CityNews - April 1, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp A MAN has been cut from a car on Canberra Avenue after it rolled in a single vehicle crash. ACT and NSW Ambulance Service have treated and transported him to hospital. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)