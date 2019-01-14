Man sets light to car in Greenway

A MAN riding a BMX style push bike was seen setting a car on fire in a Greenway car park last week.

The man, who has short hair and who was wearing a black t-shirt, cut off shorts and baseball cap backwards, set fire to a white Holden Rodeo at about 4.50am in a car park at the corner of Cowlishaw Street and Reed Street on Thursday (January 10).

Anyone who has any information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6350954.