Matthew’s ‘Field of Light’ graces Campbell

Artist Matthew Curtis with his sculpture.

A SCULPTURE by Queanbeyan glass artist Matthew Curtis was unveiled this morning (December 12) by Chief Minister Andrew Barr in the forecourt of the new Iskia Apartments in Campbell.

Commissioned by John and Rosanna Hindmarsh to grace the apartments, which were designed by the late architect Colin Stewart, the sculpture stands 7m by 2.4m, and is the largest work ever created by Curtis, who, though Queanbeyan-based, is an internationally-known artist with a strong following in the US.

Felicity Stewart and John Hindmarsh with the plaque.

Named “Field of Light”, the technologically-sophisticated artwork is a large metallic arc fitted with around 2000 glass lenses which are backlit by LED lights allowing for the colour and mood to change over the course of the day, especially after dusk.

Evoking an image of the poppies of Flanders field, it reflects the location originally occupied by the RSL National headquarters.

According to arts patron and developer John Hindmarsh, who hosted the launch, the building and the artwork was so new that workers had been seen scrubbing the place yesterday.

Mr Hindmarsh, who praised the RSL for having chosen to come home by making its headquarters in the new building, heaped further praise on the National Gallery of Australian for its “must see” exhibitions “Matisse-Picasso” and “Hugh Ramsey”, advising all those present to get there as soon as possible.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr, praised Curtis’ sculpture as “a fantastic piece of art for our city”, although he was obliged to point out that it lay directly under a flight path, since his words were almost drowned out by a plane preparing to land at nearby Canberra Airport.

“Field of Light” viewed from Blamey Crescent.

Mr Barr also praised the Hindmarshes, John and Rosanna, for their creative endeavours, of which this, he said, was a significant example.

Following the launch of the art work, Felicity Stewart, the daughter of the late architect, joined Mr Hindmarsh to unveil a plaque on the front of the building.

“Field of Light” may be viewed immediately after sunset, on the corner of Blamey Crescent and Constitution Avenue, Campbell, when the sculpture may be seen to spill light gradually.

Helen Musa
Helen Musa
"CityNews" arts editor

