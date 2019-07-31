More ram raids hit Canberra’s north and south

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA’S north and south was hit with more ram raids this morning (July 31) following a string over ram raids over the past month.

Police were first alerted to an incident at about 1am at Oatley Court in Belconnen, where they believe the business was rammed by a vehicle. The offenders stole property.

Then, at about 2.30am, a business on Newcastle Street in Fyshwick was rammed by a white van with a red logo across the middle. police say the premises was damaged and an amount of property was stolen.

Both offenders in the Fyshwick ram raid are men and police say one was wearing an orange fluro jumper with a black hood, orange gloves and light coloured shoes, and the other was wearing a black hooded jacket and light tan trousers.

Police are also investigating a car fire in Deakin this morning and believe the incidents are linked.

Anyone with any information about these incidents, or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage in the area around the time of the incidents, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6422942 or 6422956.