More than 100 drivers speed through the holidays

DURING the Christmas and New Year double demerit period, 159 drivers were hit with Traffic Infringement Notices (TIN), according to ACT police.

Last year police issued about 12 TINs per day, which on average was about 358 a month. 586 of them were handed out in school zones.

With students returning to school next week, officer in charge of traffic operations, David Wills, is reminding drivers that 40km/h speed limits are once again in effect in school zones between 8am and 4pm.

“Children are some of our most vulnerable road users and we want to ensure their safety travelling to and from school,” he says.

ACT police will be targeting speeding motorists on Canberra’s roads until the end of February.