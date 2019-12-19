My Summer / Robert De Castella

THIS summer, Australian former world champion marathon runner ROBERT DE CASTELLA plans to… 

Robert De Castella.
  • My favourite day of the year to run is Christmas morning. The only people out are kids playing with their new bikes and toys outside. There’s a great Christmas spirit in the air and community.
  • Post big Christmas lunch is time for a family walk at Isaacs Ridge followed up by a short nap. 
  • Then, toasted leftover ham sandwiches for breakfast on Boxing Day, on Deeks Health Foods’ quinoa bread, of course!
  • A day ride on my motorbike, through the Alpine country and high plains, with lunch at Tumba-bloody-rumba (Tumbarumba).
  • Read the latest Jack Reacher, or
    like, novel.

