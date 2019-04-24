New coin marks centenary of repatriation

Helen Musa
2019 Bringing Them Home – A Hundred Years of Repatriation $2 ‘C’ Mintmark Coloured Uncirculated Coin

THE Royal Australian Mint has launched a new circulating coloured $2 coin marking the centenary of repatriation for Australian soldiers and nurses after World War I.

The centre of the coin depicts a graphic element taken from the World War I “Returned from Active Service” badge.

Secretary of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs, president of the Repatriation Commission and chair of the Military Rehabilitation and Compensation Commission, Liz Cosson, said that from 1919 the Repatriation Department began to facilitate the safe return of tens of thousands of service people.

The World War I “Returned from Active Service” badges were issued to returning Australian soldiers between 1914 and  1919.

The badge featured on the coin is framed by a circular colour print depicting black arrows and red and black petal motifs. The arrows, inspired by the iconic Rising Sun, represent the journey home of Australian service personnel over the last 100 years. The petals represent the Flanders Field poppy, an iconic symbol of remembrance, with each petal symbolising the six states and two territories of Australia.

 

 

