NSW corruption head to lead ACT integrity body

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE acting head of the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), John Hoitink, has today (October 15) been appointed the CEO of the ACT Integrity Commission.

ACT integrity commissioner Dennis Cowdroy announced the appointment saying he’s delighted they were able to attract a person of Mr Hoitink’s calibre.

Mr Hoitink has worked for ICAC, Australia’s first independent corruption commission, for 15 years. He holds an Executive Master of Public Administration as well as diplomas in management (government) and investigations.

He worked in law enforcement, beginning in 1979 with the then ACT police and subsequently the Australian Federal Police (AFP) in Canberra. Mr Hoitink transferred to the AFP’s Brisbane office in early 1990 and was a designated detective, completing three tours of duty with the UN. He moved to the Australian Tax Office in 2000 where he was a manager in the serious non-compliance branch in Brisbane, before joining the ICAC in 2004.

“His wealth of experience in exposing and investigating corruption over many years qualifies him perfectly for the role of CEO of the ACT Integrity Commission,” Mr Cowdroy says.

“Mr Hoitink is ideally suited to undertake the preparatory work required for the commencement of the Commission’s operations, and to inaugurate the Commission’s capabilities in the longer term.”

Mr Hoitink will commence his appointment from October 28