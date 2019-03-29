Pavilion reflects on indigenous servicemen and women

A NEW sculptural pavilion commemorating the military service and experiences of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, has been unveiled in the sculpture garden at the Australian War Memorial. ‌

“For our Country” is a space in which to reflect on the service of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander servicemen and servicewomen from all conflicts in which Australia’s military has been involved and to contemplate the sacrifices that these Australians have made and continue to make.

‌Daniel Boyd, a Kudjala/Gangalu/Kuku Yalanji/Waka Waka/Gubbi Gubbi/Wangerriburra/Bandjalung man from North Queensland, was commissioned in collaboration with architects to design the new sculpture in early 2018. They were selected from a shortlist of submissions and approved by a group of national indigenous military personnel, curators, and local Elders. ‌He has described the work as “a manifestation of the deep connection that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have to the land, and their responsibility to future generations”.

War Memorial director Brendan Nelson said Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have a long history of fighting for country, dating back to before federation.‌

“For our Country” features a pavilion set behind a ceremonial fire pit. Behind this is a wall of two-way mirrored glass that reflects the viewer and the memorial.

Gallery staff have stressed the acquisition and commission of traditional artworks by indigenous artists, depicting the importance of protection of country to indigenous Australians, including, Queenie McKenzie’s “Horso Creek killings”, Rover “Joolama” Thomas’ “Ruby Plains Massacre 1” and the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara Lands art commission, on permanent display in the entry to the Memorial’s galleries.

The new sculpture contains soil deposited from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Nations across Australia. Communities are invited to make deposits of soil during Reconciliation Week and NAIDOC Week celebrations by submitting a request form to awm.gov.au