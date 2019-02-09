Police hold ‘serious concerns’ for missing Adam

FORTY-three-year-old Adam Cruickshank is missing and police hold serious concerns for his welfare.

Police say he was last seen leaving Canberra Hospital, in Garran, on Tuesday evening (February 5). He has a medical condition and may be having trouble walking.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, slim build, with brown hair and hazel eyes. His current appearance is considerably slimmer than in the image accompanying this release.

Anyone who has seen Adam or who has any information about his whereabouts is urged to call 131444