A TRUCK driver has been charged following the death of a cyclist on the NSW/ACT border this morning (February 9). Emergency services were called to the Federal Highway at Sutton about 8.15am after a cyclist […]
Police hold ‘serious concerns’ for missing Adam
FORTY-three-year-old Adam Cruickshank is missing and police hold serious concerns for his welfare.
Police say he was last seen leaving Canberra Hospital, in Garran, on Tuesday evening (February 5). He has a medical condition and may be having trouble walking.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, slim build, with brown hair and hazel eyes. His current appearance is considerably slimmer than in the image accompanying this release.
Anyone who has seen Adam or who has any information about his whereabouts is urged to call 131444
No comments yet.