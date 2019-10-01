Police uncover den of stolen goods and weapons

Weapons found during the search

POLICE have uncovered prohibited weapons, drugs, stolen property and cash at a Conder residence on Monday (September 30).

At about 8.15am police searched the home and found illegal weapons such as a crossbow, knuckle dusters, a conducted energy weapon and extendable batons.

They also found a range of illicit substances such as methylamphetamine and MDMA, as well as digital scales, clip seal bags and other items consistent with drug trafficking.

The items found, which are believed to be stolen, include a motorbike, five high-value bicycles, a large number of tools, perfumes, electronic equipment and handbags.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6443937. 

