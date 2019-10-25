Police uncover den of stolen goods in Rivett

POLICE found a “substantial” amount of stolen goods when they searched a home in Rivett yesterday (October 25).
The search was prompted after a Rivett construction site was robbed between at some stage between Friday, October 18 and Monday, October 21.
Either an offender or offenders allegedly gained entry to the premises and removed a number of items which were to be used in completing the building project.
The burglary was reported to police on Monday and following an investigation, a search warrant was executed at the Rivett residence.
During the search police recovered a substantial amount of property reported stolen during the burglary, as well as two motorcycles also suspected of being stolen and a small amount of a substance believed to be unprescribed drugs.
A 24-year-old Rivett man will be summonsed to face the ACT Magistrates Court charged with unlawful possession of stolen property, theft and drug offences.
