Police uncover den of stolen goods in Rivett

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Police recovered two motorcycles during the search

POLICE found a “substantial” amount of stolen goods when they searched a home in Rivett yesterday (October 25). 

The search was prompted after a Rivett construction site was robbed between at some stage between Friday, October 18 and Monday, October 21.

Either an offender or offenders allegedly gained entry to the premises and removed a number of items which were to be used in completing the building project.

The burglary was reported to police on Monday and following an investigation, a search warrant was executed at the Rivett residence.

During the search police recovered a substantial amount of property reported stolen during the burglary, as well as two motorcycles also suspected of being stolen and a small amount of a substance believed to be unprescribed drugs.

A 24-year-old Rivett man will be summonsed to face the ACT Magistrates Court charged with unlawful possession of stolen property, theft and drug offences.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleEnchanting concert from the entertaining Song Company
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply