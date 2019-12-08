Day 3: Smoke shroud keeps air quality poor

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
The National Library in the smoky gloom of sunset yesterday (December 8). Photo: Sabine Friedrich

WITH ongoing poor air quality, ACT Health’s public health physician, Dr Vanessa Johnston, continues to advise Canberrans to avoid prolonged or heavy physical activity outside when there is smoke around.

“Anyone who is sensitive to the effects of smoke and air pollution should take measures to reduce their exposure,” Dr Johnston says.

The Bureau of Meteorology is now predicting a smoke haze until Thursday (December 12).

Dr Johnston says ACT Health is monitoring the air quality and will advise the public if there are any changes.

Get used to it: smoke haze is likely to worsen

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleWhen the cranky cockies tumbled into town
Next articleCartoon / Dose of Dorin
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply