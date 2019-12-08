Day 3: Smoke shroud keeps air quality poor

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WITH ongoing poor air quality, ACT Health’s public health physician, Dr Vanessa Johnston, continues to advise Canberrans to avoid prolonged or heavy physical activity outside when there is smoke around.

“Anyone who is sensitive to the effects of smoke and air pollution should take measures to reduce their exposure,” Dr Johnston says.

The Bureau of Meteorology is now predicting a smoke haze until Thursday (December 12).

Dr Johnston says ACT Health is monitoring the air quality and will advise the public if there are any changes.