Program takes writers on an arts adventure

By
Helen Musa
-
The ACT Writers Centre at Gorman Arts Centre

THE ACT Writers Centre is gearing up to take an applicant on a writing journey through the program “New Territory: adventures in arts writing”, which is now in its third year. 

The idea is to develop a deeper conversation about the arts, asking the big questions—why we make art, how we engage in art, and to what end?

“New Territory” will provide an opportunity for two emerging ACT-region writers to attend events at the National Library of Australia, the ACT Writers Centre and Canberra Writers Festival, as well as creative development sessions, rehearsals and performances at The Street Theatre and then document, explore and critique the experience for the ACT Writers Centre’s “Capital Letters” blog.

The program, which will run from April to November 2019, includes a mentorship with ACT arts writer Sue Terry from the blog “Whispering Gums”.

Applicants will need to submit a one-page application that outlines their writing and/or podcasting experience and what they would like to get out of the program, attaching a two-page sample of their writing or providing a link to work.

Applications for “New Territory” close at 4pm this Friday, March 22. For more information on how to apply, visit actwriters.org.au, email to admin@actwriters.org.au or phone the ACT Writers Centre on 6262 9191.

Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

