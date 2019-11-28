Queanbeyan grocery store worker threatened with knife

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A STORE attendant was threatened by an armed man when he walked behind the the counter of a Queanbeyan grocery store with a knife and demanded cash and cigarettes on Monday (November 25).

The man entered the store on Donald Road at about 10.45pm, and once the attendant complied, he fled on foot along Fergus Street.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed a man in his late 30s to early 40s, about 180cm tall, with a tanned complexion, muscular build, wearing a grey/blue hooded tracksuit and sunglasses around the time of the incident.

As investigations into the robbery continue, police are urging anyone who may have information or dashcam/CCTV to contact Queanbeyan police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.