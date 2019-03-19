Refugee focus for World Poetry Day

CANBERRA poets and people of conscience will descend on Garema Place in Civic on Thursday (March 21) for the UNESCO-designated World Poetry Day.

Poet Melinda Smith… reading in Canberra. Photo: Marina McDonald

A team of writers, including poet Melinda Smith and author Craig Cormick, have got together with the Canberra Refugee Action Campaign to organise a reading of Kurdish journalist Behrouz Boochani’s prize-winning book “No Friend But The Mountains: Writing from Manus Prison”, described as “a chant, a cry from the heart, a lament… written with the lyricism of a poet, the literary skills of a novelist and the profound insights of an astute observer of human behaviour”.

The readings by 60 Canberra identities will begin at 8.15am, near the busts of poetry giants Judith Wright, David Campbell and AD Hope, then from 6.15pm there will be an Open Mic session where anyone with a poem about refugees is welcome to step up and read.

The Canberra Refugee Action Campaign is composed of individuals from a broad range of backgrounds and is not associated with any political party.

World Poetry Day Poets’ Corner, Garema Place, Civic, 8.15am – 6.15pm Thursday, March 21. Inquiries to Sarah at 0432 337 488.  

