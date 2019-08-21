Serious workplace injury calls for safety review

AFTER a property developer pleaded guilty for workplace safety violations resulting in the serious injury of a child, UnionsACT is calling on the ACT government to conduct a thorough safety review into the Master Builders Association apprenticeship programs.

“Following today’s guilty plea by MBA award winner Nikias Diamond Pty Ltd, UnionsACT is calling on the ACT government to conduct a thorough and urgent review of the safety of MBA training and apprenticeship programs,” says UnionsACT secretary Alex White.

Alex White
UnionsACT secretary Alex White.

Mr White says the Master Builders Association ACT has been involved in several serious safety incidents in recent years, including the serious injury of a first year apprentice, and the Kids Assist incident.

“We cannot afford safety backsliding when it comes to workplace safety,” Mr White says.

“These serious injuries involving children and young people should be a wake-up call to those at the MBA who call safety concerns raised by unions a ‘myth’.

“Frankly, the exceptionally hostile attitude of the MBA towards unions contributes to the industry’s widespread culture of disregard for safety.

“Our thoughts are with the injured apprentice, and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

CityNews

