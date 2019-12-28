She gets the drug charges, he’s up for driving offences

A 27-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man are facing 10 charges after police spotted a maroon Holden Commodore, suspected of being stolen, travelling at high speed on Coulter Drive, Weetangera into Belconnen Way. 

Police allege that at about 2.30pm on Thursday (December 26) the car failed to stop when directed and the male driver crossed to the wrong side of the road, bursting a tyre in the process. Police followed the vehicle into Scullin, where it stopped in Holyman Street.

Police allege the female passenger was in possession of 21.4 grams of a substance believed to be methylamphetamine, with an estimated street value of more than $16 000, and 3.5 grams of a substance believe to be heroin, with an estimated street value of more than $1500.

She has been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance other than cannabis and possession of a controlled substance other than cannabis.

The driver has been charged with eight offences including drug driving, driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, use of an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, number plate not properly issued and breach of a good behaviour order.

