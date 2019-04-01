Smoke forces Deakin office to evacuate

FIFTY people have been evacuated from the Royal Life Saving House on Napier Close in Deakin because of smoke. 

ACT Fire & Rescue firefighters have found no active fire and are investigating the source of the smoke.

Firefighters will conduct atmospheric testing to ensure the building is safe before handing it back to the building managers.

Update: 1.10pm, April 1

FIREFIGHTERS have completed a search of the building and confirmed there are no active fires. 

All staff have returned to the building and emergency services have left the scene.

