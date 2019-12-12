Smoke haze likely to linger until the weekend

Smoky conditions across the ACT have eased, however intermittent, patchy smoke haze is forecasted to linger until Sunday.

The ACT Health Directorate says that at current levels, most people will not experience any health impact.

“People who are more sensitive to the effects of smoke, particularly those with asthma and other heart or lung conditions, should continue to take care. This includes taking medication as prescribed by their doctor and avoiding vigorous exercise outdoors during smoky conditions,” says the directorate.

To monitor the levels of smoke in the air (PM2.5), and for the most up-to-date health advice relating to smoky conditions, go here Health advice for smoky air. For further information on weather conditions, visit www.bom.gov.au

