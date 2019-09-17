Snow settles after the temperature dives

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ON the back of a 24C spring day (Wednesday, September 16) Canberrans have woken to snow on the mountains in and around the ACT.

According to Weatherzone, it was 1C at about midnight with temperatures only reaching 4C by 8am. Snow can still be seen on the mountains around Canberra and a number of excited locals took to social media to post a flurry of photos.

One Twitter user, Shinta Benilda, grabbed some photos of a snow-covered Mount Ainslie.

It's snowing in #Canberra. So many people at Mt. Ainslie to see the snow this morning. It's a good treat for the school kids that come to CBR for their school trip. pic.twitter.com/05rBeH82eF — Shinta Benilda (@ShintaBenilda) September 16, 2019

Another Twitter user, “old hack”, posted a photo of the snow, while “welcoming” in spring.