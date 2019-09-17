Snow settles after the temperature dives

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Mount Ainslie captured with patches of snow on it. Photo: Shinta Benilda

ON the back of a 24C spring day (Wednesday, September 16) Canberrans have woken to snow on the mountains in and around the ACT. 

According to Weatherzone, it was 1C at about midnight with temperatures only reaching 4C by 8am. Snow can still be seen on the mountains around Canberra and a number of excited locals took to social media to post a flurry of photos.

One Twitter user, Shinta Benilda, grabbed some photos of a snow-covered Mount Ainslie.

Another Twitter user, “old hack”, posted a photo of the snow, while “welcoming” in spring.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleTeen robs Belconnen cafe
Next articleApocalyptic images haunt new Cornish exhibition
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply