Space and spaces of catchment area captured in painting

THE Artists Society of Canberra/ACT Catchment Groups art exhibition, “Space and Spaces”, has a dazzling new home in the atrium of the Canberra Centre overlooking the Ainslie Place fountain.

The move away from the vast Fitters’ Workshop into the livelier surrounds of the Canberra Centre had been negotiated by immediate past president of ASOC, Alan J Jones, saw crowds of curious people looking at the paintings on show, displayed in a series of diagonally-arranged display partitions.

One passer-by asked why there were no paintings about war, another explained to her that this show was “all about nature.”

All the while, Canberra Centre staff looked on approvingly, hinting that this might be the first of more such shows.

ASOC President Vickie Hingston-Jones was on hand at the opening on Friday to welcome Karen Williams from the Molonglo Catchment Group, who gave the opening address before the co-judge (with ANU lecturer Peter Alwast) the artist Wayne Roberts, announced the winners in this popular annual competition.

The top award for the day, the Best in Show Prize, went to Paul Martin for his striking oil painting, “Apollo Astronaut and Apollo 11 Moon Landing”.

The Molonglo Catchment Group Prize went to Angharad Dean for her hand-printed work, “And Then There Was One”, while the Southern Act Catchment Group Prize went to Sandra House for her oil, “Holt Scene”.

The Ginninderra Catchment Group Prize went to Isabelle Turner for her unusual print work “Expanses 1.”

As well as the main awards, high commendations went to Valentyna Crane for “Walk In The Himalayan Cedar Forest”, Bridget Causbrook for “Places In Spaces”, Lisa Macgregor For “Vast Curiosity”, Ruth Dodd for “Pond Near The Paperback House” and Alan J Jones For “Environa Entrance Arch”.

“Space and Spaces” is part of the Canberra and Region Heritage Festival and continues at the Canberra Centre until April 19.