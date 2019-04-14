Space and spaces of catchment area captured in painting

By
Helen Musa
-
Paul Martin’s winner, “Apollo Astronaut and Apollo 11 Moon Landing.”

THE Artists Society of Canberra/ACT Catchment Groups art exhibition, “Space and Spaces”, has a dazzling new home in the atrium of the Canberra Centre overlooking the Ainslie Place fountain.

The move away from the vast Fitters’ Workshop into the livelier surrounds of the Canberra Centre had been negotiated by immediate past president of ASOC, Alan J Jones, saw crowds of curious people looking at the paintings on show, displayed in a series of diagonally-arranged display partitions.

One passer-by asked why there were no paintings about war, another explained to her that this show was “all about nature.”

All the while, Canberra Centre staff looked on approvingly, hinting that this might be the first of more such shows.

Detail of “And Then There Was One,” by Angharad Dean

ASOC President Vickie Hingston-Jones was on hand at the opening on Friday to welcome Karen Williams from the Molonglo Catchment Group, who gave the opening address before the co-judge (with ANU lecturer Peter Alwast) the artist Wayne Roberts, announced the winners in this popular annual competition.

The top award for the day, the Best in Show Prize, went to Paul Martin for his striking oil painting, “Apollo Astronaut and Apollo 11 Moon Landing”.

The Molonglo Catchment Group Prize went to Angharad Dean for her hand-printed work, “And Then There Was One”, while the Southern Act Catchment Group Prize went to Sandra House for her oil, “Holt Scene”.

Isabelle Turner ‘s hand print work, “Expanses 1.”

The Ginninderra Catchment Group Prize went to Isabelle Turner for her unusual print work “Expanses 1.”

As well as the main awards, high commendations went to Valentyna Crane for “Walk In The Himalayan Cedar Forest”, Bridget Causbrook for “Places In Spaces”, Lisa Macgregor For “Vast Curiosity”, Ruth Dodd for “Pond Near The Paperback House” and Alan J Jones For “Environa Entrance Arch”.

“Space and Spaces” is part of the Canberra and Region Heritage Festival and continues at the Canberra Centre until April 19.

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleNarrow focus reveals a rich repertoire
Next articleEmotive routines from young dancers
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply