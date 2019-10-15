Terry Snow tips another $20 million into his old school

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA Airport owner Terry Snow has made what Canberra Grammar School is describing as an “extraordinary” gift to his old school to build, among other things, a new auditorium, music department and a library.

Mr Snow has made a donation of $20 million to the school as part of its 90th anniversary year. It is believed to be one of the largest endowments to a school in Australian history.

It follows Mr Snow’s $8 million gift of the Snow Centre for Education in the Asian Century to Canberra Grammar School in 2014-2015.

Mr Snow attended Canberra Grammar School from 1953 to 1961. In his time at the school, he was distinguished as an athlete and was a house prefect in his final year. His brother, his children and grandchildren have attended the school. He is a former president of the School’s Old Boys Union (CGS Alumni) and was a member of the school board from 1978 to 1986. He is also patron of the CGS Foundation.

The head of Canberra Grammar School, Dr Justin Garrick, said: “Supported by an extraordinary gift from Mr Terry Snow, this superb new complex will transform the face and the future of our school.

“It will place mature, independent and guided study, along with the artistic, spiritual and intellectual endeavour that is music, right at the forefront of our educational experience. It is the continuation and fulfilment of our school’s fundamental holistic tradition.”

“This major project advances the school’s long term development plan and recognises the central importance of music, research and reading in education.

“It reflects the school’s core aspiration to educate students who are curious, creative, confident and compassionate young citizens of the world.”

Mr Snow said: “Music in many ways is the pinnacle of the arts because of the skill, commitment and dedication that’s required to make it, and I admire everyone who can play music.

“Music is also very educational; it enhances discipline and can be very satisfying, and I fully get what the school is trying to do in promoting music.”

In addition, Mr Snow’s contribution comes with a commitment to the school’s new indigenous scholarship and education programs, as well as to professional learning, substantially enhancing the school’s capacity to deliver on its commitment to educational leadership in Australia.

The CGS Centre for Music and Terry Snow Auditorium will begin construction late this year and will open in 2021.