Theatre company’s ‘fun’ health care training

REBUS Theatre, winners of the 2018 Excellence in Championing Human Rights award for the theatre-based inclusion training program “Open Doors Open Minds”, is holding a public session this evening of free experiential inclusion training for health care professionals, that they promise is also fun.

This free experiential inclusion training, developed and presented by people with disabilities, will look at where things can go wrong when accessing health services, and allow audiences to work together to find solutions.

This training is open to all areas of health services from doctors and nurses, to psychologists, physiotherapists and personal trainers. This project is funded by the Australian Federal Government National Disability Insurance Agency’s “Information, Linkages and Capacity Building’”program.

The company has secured funding to create three new professional development programs for staff in health, justice, and transport services in the ACT to attend experiential inclusion training. The company has completed community consultations for the first of these programs, “Access All Areas: Health”, and is in the final stages of preparing to deliver the program to a range of staff from Canberra Health Services, as well as holding a public session for independent health practitioners to attend.

Rebus Theatre experiential session, Belconnen Community Theatre (in Belconnen Community Centre) Swanson Court, 7pm-9pm, Thursday March 21. Bookings to rebustheatre.eventbrite.com inquiries to Ben at 0410 356209.