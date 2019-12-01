Top tourism award goes to the National Gallery

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE National Gallery won the award for Major Tourist Attraction and the National Arboretum won the Tourist Attractions Award at the 2019 Canberra Region Tourism Awards.

Taking out the Major Festivals and Events award was the National Museum of Australia for its “Rome: City and Empire” exhibition, a partnership with the British Museum. The Festivals and Events Award went to the Canberra Balloon Spectacular, part of the Enlighten Festival.

The awards – presented by the National Capital Attractions Association – recognised outgoing Australian War Memorial Director Brendan Nelson with an award for the Outstanding Contribution by an Individual Award.

The award winners will now compete against their category winners from across Australia at the 2019 Australian Tourism Awards in Canberra in March.

The full list of Canberra Region Tourism Awards 2019 winners: