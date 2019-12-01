Top tourism award goes to the National Gallery

Winning tourist attraction… The National Gallery.

THE National Gallery won the award for Major Tourist Attraction and the National Arboretum won the Tourist Attractions Award at the 2019 Canberra Region Tourism Awards.

Taking out the Major Festivals and Events award was the National Museum of Australia for its “Rome: City and Empire” exhibition, a partnership with the British Museum. The Festivals and Events Award went to the Canberra Balloon Spectacular, part of the Enlighten Festival.

Honoured… AWM director Dr Brendan Nelson. Photo: AWM

The awards – presented by the National Capital Attractions Association – recognised outgoing Australian War Memorial Director Brendan Nelson with an award for the Outstanding Contribution by an Individual Award.

 

The award winners will now compete against their category winners from across Australia at the 2019 Australian Tourism Awards in Canberra in March.

The full list of Canberra Region Tourism Awards 2019 winners:

  • Major Tourist Attractions – National Gallery of Australia
  • Tourist Attractions – National Arboretum
  • Major Festivals and Events – National Museum of Australia, Rome: City and Empire
  • Festivals and Events – Canberra Balloon Spectacular
  • Cultural Tourism – Royal Australian Mint
  • Specialised Tourism Services – GetAboutAble
  • Visitor Information Services – Canberra and Region Visitors Centre
  • Business Event Venues – National Convention Centre
  • Adventure Tourism – Dynamic Motivation/Stromlo Shuttle Bus
  • Destination Marketing – Destination Southern Highlands, Pie Time
  • Tourism Wineries, Distilleries and Breweries – Shaw Wines
  • Unique Accommodation – Jamala Wildlife Lodge
  • Standard Accommodation – Leumeah Lodge
  • Deluxe Accommodation – Little National Hotel
  • Luxury Accommodation – Hyatt Hotel Canberra 
  • New Tourism Business – Book Canberra Excursions
  • Outstanding Contribution by an Individual – Brendan Nelson
  • Tourism Visitor Education – National Capital Authority
  • Markus Gibson-Huck Young Achiever Award – Michael Liu, Dionysus Movement

