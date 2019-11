Truck driver caught drug driving in Macgregor

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AN interstate truck driver was caught driving under the influence of a prohibited drug on Monday (November 4) in Macgregor.

The driver, a 37-year-old, driving a B-double truck with NSW registration plates, was stopped on Parkwood Road just before 3pm.

He was given a drug test and returned a positive reading to a prohibited drug before being taken to a police station for further testing.

The interstate truck driver will face charges at the ACT Magistrates Court next month.