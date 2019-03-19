Tuggeranong women big on beauty, education and play

“CityNews” heads to Tuggeranong to speak with expert women who are running businesses in the community.

Debbi’s big on the importance of play

KAMBAH’s newest early learning centre, Snow Gum Early Childhood Learning Centre, believes in the importance of play, according to its owner Debbi Lette.

“Play is a really important part of lifelong learning and we’re able to link it into the Early Years Learning Framework,” she says.

“We believe each child has a natural desire to learn and each child has their own personality and learning style, which we nurture and respect.”

Based in Jenke Circuit, near Athllon Drive and Drakeford Drive, Debbi says it’s an excellent spot for parents leaving the area for work or vice versa.

“Sitting next to the Namadgi school, it’s a quick little loop in and a loop out” which, she says, is especially convenient for parents with children at Namadgi school looking for before and after-school care.

“With before-school care, parents drop the children off and then we supply them with breakfast and run an activity before school,” she says.

“In the afternoons we pick them up from their classes and then give them afternoon tea and do activities.”

Opening its doors at 7am and closing at 6pm, Debbi says she wanted to give parents more flexibility as there aren’t many other centres around opening that early.

“We also have an open-door policy and welcome parents to come in at any time,” she says.

Snow Gum Early Childhood Learning Centre, 60 Jenke Circuit, Kambah. Call 6296 1111 or visit careforkids.com.au

Leanne loves helping clients feel good

WITH a passion for helping people age gracefully and a drive for business, Leanne Brewer opened a Laser Clinics Australia clinic in Tuggeranong in 2016.

As one of 100 clinics, Leanne says Laser Clinics Australia is a global leader in the industry.

“We perform three million treatments a year, so you can be sure our experienced team in Tuggeranong will take care of you,” she says.

Specialising in laser hair removal, skin treatments and cosmetic injectables, Leanne says each treatment is tailored to meet the needs of the clients.

“At Laser Clinics Australia Tuggeranong we believe that everyone has the right to choose their looks and feel great about it,” she says.

“No matter what age, stage or budget, we are here to help our clients feel good about themselves and the treatments they receive.

“Whether it’s wrinkles, age spots, veins, scarring or acne, Laser Clinics Australia can tailor a skin treatment plan that can unveil fresh, lustrous skin with great texture and tone.

“Our best-in-class technology and highly trained therapists will help our clients love the skin they are in.”

Laser Clinics Australia Tuggeranong, South Point, Anketell Street and Reed Street, Greenway. Call 6140 3247 for a free skin consultation or visit laserclinics.com.au

Jane teaches long-term academic skills

AT Kumon Tuggeranong Education Centre its instructor and owner Jane Hiatt is dedicated to helping all her students do their best academically.

While Kumon offers learning for all ages, Jane says pre-kindergarten and kindergarten children benefit the most from Kumon because it trains them to become good academic athletes for primary school, high school and university.

Offering maths and English subjects, Kumon is designed to encourage independent learning by providing students with worksheets, to be done for 20-30 minutes each day, which allow them to figure out how to solve problems on their own.

“Maths and English are the core subjects, and when students are good at them, it gives them the headspace to be able to focus on other subjects,” Jane says.

Jane says the most important thing to give her students is confidence and self-esteem.

“If we can help children have that in bucket loads by year 1 or year 2, then they’ll be strong in classes,” she says.

“I am there to encourage children and lift them up. I genuinely want to see all students shine and do their best.

“I do this because I love my village and I want to be able to see the kids in the village do well.

“It’s important for our young ones to be prepared for their life journey.”

Kumon Tuggeranong Education Centre, Shop 4, Calwell Shops, Webber Crescent. Call 6292 3645 or 0419 134078, email jane@kumontuggeranong.com or visit kumonsearch.com.au

Riana says she’s the tops at cosmetic tattooing

WITH international qualifications and almost 25 years’ experience Riana Janse van Rensburg, the director of Riana’s Health Skin Care, says she’s the most experienced person in Canberra when it comes to cosmetic tattooing.

Riana’s cosmetic tattooing services, also known as “semi-permanent make-up”, includes eyelines, eye shadowing, lip lines, lip blends, lip colour, brows, brow hair strokes, brow shadowing and brow full colour.

“People get cosmetic tattooing for a variety of reasons,” Riana says.

“People do it for enhancements or they do it to create features, for example if they have lost their brows through ageing or plucking.

“We do lip lines to enhance the features and redesign the lip shape.

“I also do cosmetic tattooing for people who suffer with alopecia. And finally, I do paramedical camouflaging where I tattoo over scar tissue.”

Riana says cosmetic tattooing can give people a confidence boost because it lets them live life normally.

But before she does any cosmetic tattooing, Riana says she does a thorough consultation to find out why the client might want or need it.

“I discuss the design, their face shape and what will look good on them,” she says.

“I spend a lot of time getting the right service for my clients. Then we do an annual follow up because it’s not a body tattoo and we use an organic pigment.”

Riana’s Health Skin Care Clinic, Office 1/146 Scollay Street, Greenway. Call 6166 2265, email rianasclinic@gmail.com or visit riana-centre.com.au

Kristen’s activity centre is having an open day

FROM Monday, March 25 to Friday, March 29, Kidstart Education and Activity Centre is having “Open Week” where children from five-months up to three-years of age are welcome to come along for a free “come-and-try” class, says director Kristen O’Connor.

Established in Weston Creek, Kidstart Education and Activity Centre moved to Wanniassa 11 years ago where, Kristen says, it continues to strive for excellence, dedication, service, love, care and compassion.

During the “Open Week”, she says children can experience this through their “come and try” experience.

“[Parents] of children in the three to five-year-old age group are welcome to book a time for a tour of the centre to see what Kidstart is all about,” she says.

“The best contact for this is to visit our website and send through an email via the ‘contact us’ form requesting further information about the ‘come and try’ classes.”

Kristen says their age-appropriate programs prepare children socially, physically, emotionally and intellectually for school.

“From the ages of five months to three years children attend with a parent or carer for a one-session-a-week educational playgroup program,” she says.

As for the three-year-old pre-preschool program, Kristen says it’s one of the only ones in Canberra that has a combined letter recognition and letterland phonics-based literacy program.

Kidstart Education, 65-67 Sternberg Crescent, Wanniassa, at kidstart.com.au or call 0422 406622.