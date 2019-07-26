Two arrested after string of ACT robberies

Share Canberra's trusted news:

TWO women have been arrested after robbing a Dickson supermarket, a hospital and a Braddon supermarket this year.

A Queanbeyan woman, 18, and a Stirling woman, 37, were arrested yesterday (July 25) after robbing a supermarket in Dickson last Tuesday. They were also charged with robbing the John James Hospital and a Braddon supermarket on May 20.

The 18-year-old is in custody in NSW and will attend Queanbeyan Local Court today where an application will be made for her extradition to face court in the ACT and the Stirling woman will face the ACT Magistrates Court today.

Police urge anyone who may have any information about these incidents that could assist police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6420416.