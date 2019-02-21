Uncertainty around an ACT coat of arms

CANBERRANS might be surprised to know that the black and white swans on the local coat of arms doesn’t represent the Canberra jurisdiction, according to the Legislative Assembly’s Standing Committee on Environment and Transport and City Services.

It represents the “City of Canberra”, which is why the committee has been looking into creating a coat of arms for the ACT.

But, the committee says there’s been some uncertainty on the process because it happens so infrequently and there is no clear and established process for adopting a jurisdictional coat of arms in Australia.

The committee is clarifying the process and the requirements for the design before consulting with the community.