Update: Fire limits access to street in Kambah

ACCESS to Horton Close, where firefighters spent hours battling a fire in a double garage, is limited and the community is being asked to avoid the area.

Firefighters have finally extinguished the fire in the Kambah street and, for fear of structural collapse, a bobcat is being driven remotely to knock down the remaining walls and roof.

This will allow firefighters to safely access the remaining smouldering material.

The garage was completely destroyed by the fire.