Wanniassa man charged with child exploitation

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

AFTER a long investigation, police have arrested a Wanniassa man for using a carriage service to transmit indecent communication to a person under 16, attempting to groom a young person and possessing child exploitation material.

The Wanniassa man, a 44-year-old, was arrested yesterday (October 16) after police searched his home and seized a laptop and a number of mobile phones.

He will face the ACT Magistrates Court with child exploitation offences.

Anyone who has any information about people involved in child exploitation is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or online at crimestoppers.com.au

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleWhat’s on in the arts this weekend?
Next articleTeenage girl kidnaps and assault victim
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply