Wanniassa man charged with child exploitation

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AFTER a long investigation, police have arrested a Wanniassa man for using a carriage service to transmit indecent communication to a person under 16, attempting to groom a young person and possessing child exploitation material.

The Wanniassa man, a 44-year-old, was arrested yesterday (October 16) after police searched his home and seized a laptop and a number of mobile phones.

He will face the ACT Magistrates Court with child exploitation offences.

Anyone who has any information about people involved in child exploitation is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or online at crimestoppers.com.au.