What’s on in the arts this weekend?

THE Mini British Film Festival will this year include a selection of highlights from Helen Mirren’s career in a special retrospective section. At Palace Electric Cinemas, Acton, until November 24. Bookings at britishfilmfestival.com.au

STRING trio Three Piece Suite with flautist James Fortune, present a mostly Australian-themed program including selections for flute and strings by Percy Grainger, Graham Powning, Margaret Sutherland, David Hush, Sarah Hopkins, Alice Chance, Gregory van der Struikand and Caspar Kummer. At St Andrew’s Church, 47 Elrington Street, Braidwood, 2pm, Sunday, November 3. Bookings at tpschambermusic.com or at the door.

CORO chamber music ensemble makes a welcome return with Handel’s youthful work, “Dixit Dominus”, along with Australian premiere performances of vesper works by Marc-Antoine Charpentier, which is newly transcribed by Canberra’s Peter Young. At Wesley Uniting Church, 3pm, November 3. Bookings at trybooking.com

The AIDS Action Council presents CBR Fair Day, Canberra’s biggest LGBTIQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer) community event. At Gorman Arts Centre, from 11am-4pm this Saturday, November 3. Free but registrations advised to eventbrite.com.au

THE State Theatre Company of South Australia is back with its hit based on Alfred Hitchcock’s film version of John Buchan’s 1915 adventure novel, “The 39 Steps”, in which four actors perform 139 roles in 100 minutes. At The Playhouse, 8pm, October 29 to November 2. Bookings at canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

I PROGETTI Chamber Choir will celebrate spring with an antipodean reinterpretation of the May Morning ritual held every year on May 1, atop Magdalen Tower, Oxford. At the James Turrell Skyspace, NGA, 9am, Sunday, November 3. All welcome.

CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra’s Australian Series concert, “Renewal”, will feature Diana Doherty on oboe in works by Ross Edwards, Cyrus Meurant and a newly commissioned work by Deborah Cheetham. At National Portrait Gallery, 6.30pm, Thursday, October 31. Bookings essential at cso.org.au

THE Childers Group presents an arts forum on sustainable arts practice, creativity and business with Macquarie University Economics Professor David Throsby and four local artists, exploring the question of how artists balance maintaining their creative focus with managing the business aspects of their arts practice. CMAG, 3.30pm – 5.30pm, followed by drinks, bookings atchilders2019.eventbrite.com.au

FRIENDS of the School of Music are bringing back an old favourite concert, “Great Guitars of the ANU”. In it, classical guitar students of Minh le Hoang will play music from the Baroque to Latin America. At Larry Sitsky Recital Room, 7.30pm, Friday November 1. Bookings at trybooking.com or at the door.

THE family-friendly Cuban Latin Fiesta in Canberra, with Latin food, drinks, DJ and band, will be at Saint James Church Hall, 40 Gillies Street, Curtin, 6.30pm-11.30pm, Saturday, November 2. All welcome.

THE Bootleg Beatles — Tyson Kelly as John Lennon, Steve White as Paul McCartney, Stephen Hill as George Harrison and Gordon Elsmore as Ringo Starr — will be marking the 50th anniversary of the album “Abbey Road”. At Southern Cross Club, Woden, 8pm, Wednesday, October 30. Bookings at cscc.com.au or 6283 7200.

SELBY & Friends season finale returns to the music of all-Beethoven in a program of sonatas for violin and cello with piano. “Beethoven’s Back!” at Llewellyn Hall, 7.30pm, Thursday, October 31. Bookings at ticketek.com.au

NOW in its ninth year, the Iranian Film Festival Australia is the only nation-wide Australian festival dedicated to contemporary Iranian cinema. It will be at Event Cinemas Manuka from November 1-3. Bookings at iffa.net.au

CANBERRA authors Maura Pierlot, Sandra Bennett and Holly Bidwell will launch “Things That Go Bump”. Aimed at children aged 8-11 years, this new book features 74 short stories by 36 Australian authors. At Bookface, Gungahlin, 11am, Saturday, November 2 and Telopea Park, (near playground) 11am, Sunday, November 3. Free, no registration needed.

PARADISE Nights are a new Canberra band, featuring vocalist Amy Orman and drummer Bryan Carey. They’ll be performing at the Hellenic Club in Woden this Saturday, November 2.

CANBERRA Brass will present “Prohibition: The Depression Era”, an evening of jazz, dining and dance. At Albert Hall, 7pm, Friday, November 1. Information at canberrabrass.org.au and tickets at the door.

QUEENSLAND Ballet’s “Cinderella” is romance personified – rags to riches, a Fairy Godmother, a dazzling ball gown, a handsome prince, a jewelled slipper, the mice and two very ugly stepsisters. At Canberra Theatre, November 5–10,. Bookings atcanberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

CANBERRA Recorder and Early Music Society presents “Courtly Masquing Ayres and Dances” at The High Court, 1.30pm, Sunday, November 3, free but registrations essential at hcourt.gov.au

MIKEL Simic (“Mikelangelo”) will be the MC of “Halloween at The Hive”, teaming up with Jerikye and The King Hits to play “ghoulishly fun rock’n’roll”, as part of his Shadow Walking tour with Melbourne songwriter Pete Lyrebird. At The Hive, 274 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan, 6pm-9pm, Thursday, October 31. Bookings at eventbrite.com.au or at the gate. People under the age of 18 can enter by gold coin donation.

THE Vinyl Lounge is at the theatrette, National Film and Sound Archive, 5.30pm, Friday, November 1. All welcome.

ALSO at the NFSA are Halloween creature features from 5pm to late, which includes entry to “Game Master: The Exhibition”. Bookings at nfsa.gov.au

THE next day, Saturday, November 2, at the NFSA as part of “Sci-Fi 79-99”, are “The Terminator” at 6pm and “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” at 8pm. Bookings at nfsa.gov.au

ENTRIES to Budding Theatre’s annual Canberra Youth Talent Show close on November 3. Would-be singers, comedians, musicians, magicians, monologue performers, group singers and band player aged 6-19 should send in a video to join the finalists at Smith’s Alternative on November 23 and 24. All details at buddingtheatre.com

