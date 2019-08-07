What’s on this weekend?

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE 15th Latin American Film Festival in Australia returns with a selection of 14 movies representing Latin America. Free screenings, open to all at the Coombs Theatre, ANU, from 7.30pm, Thursday, August 9-27. Opening night film from Mexico, is “Good Day Ramon”, at 7.30pm, Thursday, August 9. All program details at anu.edu.au

ANU Women’s Revue, this year titled “Girl, Uninterrupted”, returns for a third instalment, filled with as many laughs, bad puns and outdated meme references as in previous years. The two-hour production is produced, written, directed and performed by women and non-binary students at the ANU. Kambri Drama Theatre, Cultural Centre, Kambri Precinct, ANU, Acton, August 7-10. Bookings to trybooking.com

QUANTUM Leap Ensemble is exploring the dynamic relationship of body and architecture in its big annual show, “Filling the Space”, at The Playhouse, August, 8-10. Bookings at canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

HUSBAND and wife operatic stars Nicole Car and Etienne Dupuis will be in recital with pianist Jayson Gillham at the Canberra Theatre, 8pm, Saturday, August 10. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

FOLK Dance Canberra has the founder, artistic director and choreographer of 300-strong Chudesiya Folk Dance Ensemble from Bulgaria, Tanya Dimitrova, conducting workshops in Canberra at Folk Dance Canberra, 114 Maitland Street, Hackett, from 9.30am–5pm, Saturday, August 10, and 7.30am–9.30pm, Monday, August 12. Costs apply. Inquiries to Lesley at 6286 6401 or folkdancecanberra@gmail.com

THE Australian Haydn Ensemble has an Australian premiere of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4 in a rare chamber version arranged by W. Watts for flute and string sextet, along with a flute sextet by Boccherini and Mozart’s String Quartet in D minor. At Albert Hall, 7pm, Thursday, August 8. Bookings to 1800 334388, australianhaydn.com.au or at the door.

KYLE Ramsay-Daniel will be joining Limestone Consort’s to perform Lars-Erik Larsson’s “Concertino for Double Bass and String Orchestra”. The ensemble will also be performing works by Vivaldi, Reger and Graupner. No bookings, exit by donation ($20 suggested). St Paul’s Anglican Church, Manuka, 2pm, Sunday, August 11.

SPORTS satirist Titus O’Reilly has regular TV and radio spots on Front Bar, The Project, and ABC Grandstand. Now he’s bringing his hit live show “Better Living through Sport” to The Street Theatre, 8pm, this Saturday, August 10, bookings to thestreet.org.au or 6247 1223. Recommended for 15+ contains coarse language and adult themes.

“THE DNA of Colour” is a Bharatanatyam dance performance by Vaidehi Subramanyan. It’ll be at ANU Drill Hall Gallery, 6pm-8.30pm, Saturday, August 10. Tickets at the door.

THE Grigoryan Brothers will be performing a guitar concert at Yass Memorial Hall, 78 Comur Street, 2pm, August 11. Bookings to yassmusicclub.com

MARKO Sever, who has just completed postgraduate studies at the Royal Academy of Music, winning prizes in organ playing and academic subject, will perform an organ recital at Wesley Uniting Church, 3pm, August 11. Bookings to trybooking.com

THE Lakespeare team, led by Lexi Sekuless and Duncan Driver, are holding a Shakespeare monologue workshop in the Lakeview Ballroom, 245 Cowlishaw Street, Greenway, 10am to 5pm this Saturday, August 10, fees apply. There are also limited place to audit the sessions. Registrations to eventbrite.com.au

CANBERRA Qwire is performing a broad range of songs at the High Court of Australia, 1.30pm, this Sunday, August 11. Free but registrations essential hcourt.gov.au

“LUMINOUS” was the Australian Chamber Orchestra’s 2005 collaboration with artist Bill Henson, described as a “cross-genre musical and visual feast”. 10 years on, they’re bringing it back with brand new imagery, updated repertoire and guest vocals from singer-songwriter Lior. At Llewellyn Hall, 8pm, Saturday, August 10. Bookings to aco.com.au

ANU clarinet lecturer and Juilliard doctoral graduate Eloise Fisher is presenting a program of Australian clarinet music, featuring the works of Canberra composers Christopher Sainsbury, Kim Cunio and Larry Sitsky, as well a work by Ross Edwards and Elena Kats-Chernin, and a musical celebration of Paul Keating’s political career in the collection titled, “Keating Tangos”. Sitsky Recital Room, ANU School of Music, 1.05pm–1.55pm, Thursday, August 8. Free but registrations essential to eventbrite.com.au

“VIVA Varda” is a retrospective dedicated to French new wave pioneer, female director Agnès Varda, which arrives at the National Film and Sound Archive Arc cinema from August 9-11. Bookings and program detail at nfsa.gov.au