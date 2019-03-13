What’s on this weekend?

ARTISTS are travelling in from across Australia and the world for Liz lea’s “BOLD” dance festival, running until Sunday with dance, talk, film and fun, mostly located at our national institutions. The high point will be “One Giant Step”, a free dance tribute to the 60th anniversary of moon landing by cross-generational dancers in the indoor public areas of the Australian Parliament House at Parliament House, 2pm, Saturday. All details and bookings to theboldfestival.com

RAY Edmondson, home movie aficionado and curator emeritus of the National Film and Sound Archive, will be presenting a one-hour curated selection of classic titles, with comedies starring W. C. Fields, Abbott and Costello, and cartoons including “Kiko the Kangaroo”. Canberra Museum and Gallery, 2.30pm, Friday, March 15. Entry by gold coin donation or free to the Friends of the NFSA.

ART, Not Apart is an annual contemporary arts festival based in Canberra about being “united through art – No-one’s apart”. Exhibitions, performance art, multiple music stages, interactive installations, film and moving image, spontaneous interventions, delicious food and drink, will be open to the public from 1pm-7pm through the NewActon precinct and into the NFSA and Shine Dome. There is also a wild after-party. Mostly free but details and bookings to artnotapart.com

PERCUSSIONIST Claire Edwardes will take to the stage alone to present recent solo works by Australian composers in the first of the CSO’s 2019 Australian Series concert, “The Power of One”. At the National Portrait Gallery, 6.30pm, Thursday, March 14. Bookings to cso.org.au or 6262 6772.

AUSTRALIAN experimental comedy “Chocolate Oyster”, which premiered at the Sydney Film Festival last year will be having a special screening and Q&A event at Dendy Canberra at 7pm, Saturday, March 16. Set in Sydney, the film follows twenty-somethings Ellie (Anna Lawrence) and Taylor (Rosie Lourde), who live in Bondi apartments they can’t really afford. Bookings to dendy.com.au

CANBERRA Opera has been by commissioned by the local “Art, Not Apart” festival to create an update of Mozart’s comic one act opera “The Impresario” in “The Prime Ministerial Impresario”, with a libretto by Robert Little. The Academy of Science’s Shine Dome, 2.45pm and 5.30pm, Saturday, March 16. Free standing room upstairs and ticketed seats downstairs to ana.org.au and, then Belconnen Theatre, 1pm and 3pm, Sunday, March 17. Free but bookings to canberraopera.org.au

“CONTINUING Colonisations: Indian dance in our times” is a keynote presentation by Padma Menon for the BOLD Festival. National Library of Australia Theatre, 1.30pm-2pm, Thursday, March 14.

THE new Tasmanian Baroque music ensemble, Van Diemen’s Band, will be in Canberra for the first time with “Breathtaking”. Featuring American-born cornettist Bruce Dickey and Czech soprano Hana Blažiková, they produce, they say, “a sound both unearthly and unnervingly human”. Wesley Music Centre, Canberra, 3pm, Sunday, March 17. Bookings to vandiemensband.com or tickets at the door.

THE Royal Opera House Live Cinema Season will exclusively present Verdi’s opera “La Traviata” at the Capitol, Manuka, March 16. Bookings to eventcinemas.com.au

BRITISH cellist Natalie Clein and pianist Katya Apekisheva will perform works by Vaughan Williams, Bloch, Rebecca Clarke and Beethoven, and in a world premiere Natalie Williams. At Llewellyn Hall, 7pm, Thursday, March 14. Bookings to musicaviva.com.au

TOBY Cole’s Handel in the Theatre ensemble will perform gospel favourites like “Swing Low Sweet Chariot” and “Go Tell it on the Mountain”, 4.45pm on the Nishi Grand Stair, 5.30pm at the NFSA Theatrette and 6.15pm in the Nishi Gallery as part of “Art, Not Apart”, Saturday, March 16.

CANBERRA Strings will be performing Mozart in the High Court of Australia at 1.30pm, Sunday, March 17. Free but registrations essential to hcourt.gov.au