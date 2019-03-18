Where big ideas and young minds collide

By
Helen Musa
-
Canberra Youth Theatre’s performance showcase is back on April 5.

BILLED as “the only performance festival in Canberra created by 7-12-year-olds”, Canberra Youth Theatre’s twilight performance showcase is back for the second time in early April.

Young artists from the company will take over the grounds of Gorman Arts Centre for the one-night “I’m Me” festival, a theatre event exploring the concept of existence, past, present and future.

Seven new original works will be on show covering a range of styles, with roving performances, “immersive” experiences, dance, performance poetry, interactive installations and appearances from QL2 Dance.

Luke Rogers, the company’s new artistic director, says: “It’s a space for the whole family where big ideas and young minds collide.”

“I’m Me”, Gorman Arts Centre, Braddon, 5pm-9pm, Friday, April 5. Book at cytc.net

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCanberra musicians at home in highland festival
Next articleIt’s time to be planting evergreens
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply