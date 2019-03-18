BILLED as “the only performance festival in Canberra created by 7-12-year-olds”, Canberra Youth Theatre’s twilight performance showcase is back for the second time in early April.

Young artists from the company will take over the grounds of Gorman Arts Centre for the one-night “I’m Me” festival, a theatre event exploring the concept of existence, past, present and future.

Seven new original works will be on show covering a range of styles, with roving performances, “immersive” experiences, dance, performance poetry, interactive installations and appearances from QL2 Dance.

Luke Rogers, the company’s new artistic director, says: “It’s a space for the whole family where big ideas and young minds collide.”

“I’m Me”, Gorman Arts Centre, Braddon, 5pm-9pm, Friday, April 5. Book at cytc.net