Wind blows plans for Moncrieff’s Diwali festival

TOMORROW’S (October 26) Moncrieff Diwali Festival has been cancelled following weather forecasts of strong wind speeds and gale force gusts, according to the Suburban Land Agency.
The Suburban Land Agency deemed it as being “unsafe”, with its CEO, John Dietz, saying it’s important to recognise and respond to the risks associated with the predicted extreme weather.
“I would like to acknowledge the festival organisers, volunteers and the community for their tireless efforts to prepare for this large-scale local event,” he says.