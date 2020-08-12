ACT residents stuck in Wodonga have four days to return

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CHIEF Minister Andrew Barr says he’s relieved that NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has given registered Canberrans stuck in Wodonga a four-day window to cross the Victoria/NSW border to get into the ACT.

Even though Mr Barr says it’s seven days too late, he welcomes the resolution, saying people have waited incredibly patiently at the border to travel home.

The agreement will allow ACT residents to drive across the NSW/Victoria border through Albury/Wodonga from August 13-17. Residents will need to travel directly to the ACT along the Hume Highway, show their paperwork at the border and arrive at a reception centre in Hall by 3pm on the same day.

“The criteria that’s been put forward by the NSW government requires travel between 9am and 3pm, designated stop points along the journey and an important requirement that those who undertake the travel then do not re-enter NSW for 14 days,” Mr Barr says.

“That’s sensible, they will be in quarantine in the ACT for that period.”

The “good news” comes after 100 Canberrans were left stranded at the NSW-Victorian border following a sudden rule change on Friday.