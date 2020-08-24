Artsday / Gallery paints modern memories of Sidney Nolan

Helen Musa
The late Sidney Nolan. Photo: Glenn Gibbs, 1988.

CANBERRA Museum and Gallery manages The Nolan Collection on behalf of the Australian Government. Now, in “Sidney Nolan and St Kilda: Memory and Modernism”, two key works from the foundation collection are joined for the first time by four earlier St Kilda paintings from Heide Museum of Modern Art in Melbourne. At CMAG, Civic Square, until March 13.

Geoff Page, new book.

IN “That Poetry Zoom” at 6.30pm tonight, August 24, poet, film-maker and activist Saba Vasefi will join in via Zoom from Sydney, then at 7pm, Canberra poet and critic Geoff Page will launch his new bilingual Mandarin-English book of selected poems, “Codicil”, published by Flying Islands Press. Three poems from Codicil will also be read in their Mandarin translation by Stephen Huang and there’ll be a short open mic session. Watch via Zoom here and use meeting ID: 831 8192 1017

Zuber, right, as Macbeth for Canberra REP

“STRIPPED”, The Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre’s collection of short monologues from seven local actors, continues apace this week with actor-director-educationist Chris Zuber performing a piece from “Things I Know to be True” by Andrew Bovell. Released on Facebook, 8pm, Wednesday, August 26 until September 23. The monologues can be viewed on Facebook as well as on Youtube here

Milena Cifali and Jim Horvath

SINGER-songwriter, guitarist and poet Milena Cifali who, along with her partner Jim Horvath, lost her home, instruments and parrots in the Mallacoota bushfires on New Year’s Eve, is launching a timely book, “Mallacoota Time” at Muse in Kingston on September 5, but that’s booked out. There’ll be a show and book signing at Artists Shed, 1-3/88 Wollongong Street Lower Ground, Fyshwick, from 5.30-7.30pm, Sunday, September 6. Free but bookings essential at artistsshed.com.au Cifali is also planning an October event at Smiths.

 

Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

