Artsday / Janita leads art culture in Queanbeyan

Artist Janita Byrne

QUEANBEYAN Palerang Regional Council has appointed artist Janita Byrne as their new team leader for culture, arts and museums, who comes to the role after nearly 10 years’ experience as an arts educator at the NGA and three years as a sessional lecturer at the Australian Catholic University. She’s also been involved in the establishment and management of the Braidwood Community Arts Centre and would welcome contact by emailing Cultural.Services@qprc.nsw.gov.au

THE first Canberra COVIDEO Virtual Gigfest has put out the call for Canberra region performance artist videos, with $400 for a solo, duo or trio and $800 for a group of four of more. All professional and semi-professional performing artists of the Canberra region are eligible, whether singers, players, musicians, clowns, magicians, tumblers or jugglers. The video should be no longer than four minutes and be at least 720p (HD) resolution, in 16:9 format. Up to 15 videos will be chosen and preference will be given to performers who welcome audiences to their “Canberra 2020 COVIDEO Virtual Gigfest performance”. Send videos should go to recruitmenthive.com.au by June 14 to be in the running.

Arthur Boyd’s studio at Bundanon.

BUNDANON, the Arthur Boyd property on the Shoalhaven, will reopen to the public this Sunday, June 7, with a maximum of 10 people admitted at a time to the Homestead and Boyd’s studio. Other features open are Treelines Track, created by artist Janet Laurence, and the Haunted Point Loop Walk, which takes visitors through the rock amphitheatre and pockets of rainforest. Access will be timed bookings here bundanon.com.au  

MEGALO is still accepting submissions to its second online exhibition, “Screen on Paper” until 5pm, Monday, June 8. The curated online exhibition will showcase a selection of contemporary artists working with any type of screen print stencils as the primary medium. Artists can submit one work, per exhibition. Works submitted to megalo.org must have been completed after January 2019 to be considered.

