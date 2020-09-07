Artsday / Sarahlouise sings Anna Bishop’s story

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ANNA Bishop, wife of Henry Bishop of “Home Sweet Home” fame, was one of the first great international singing divas. Now soprano Sarahlouise Owens, accompanied on piano by Natalia Tkachenko, will entertain audiences in this concert with her incredible story and songs. Wesley Music Centre, 20 National Circuit, Forrest, 12.40-1.20pm, Wednesday, September 9. Pre-bookings essential via Trybooking or by calling 6232 7248.

“STRIPPED”, The Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre’s collection of short monologues from seven local actors, this week with actor Lainie Hart performing from “Survival” by Allee Richards. Released on Facebook, 8pm, Wednesday, September 9 and available until September 23. The monologues can be also viewed on YouTube.

THE future of Dairy Road will be discussed by Slovenian artist and architect Marjetica Potrč and Rotterdam-based design practice OOZE, talking about how design can integrate the water cycle – technically as well as socially and culturally. Live-streamed from 6-7pm on Wednesday, September 9 at dairyroad.com.au

QUEANBEYAN-Palerang Regional Council’s cultural arts assistance scheme grants have reopened, but with new restrictions meaning applications that include multiple person-to-person engagement and/or community group events will not be considered. Examples of projects that will be considered but not limited to, are the publication of books and calendars, development of an online community presence, live-streaming for online events and/or online engagement programs. Information and applications here.

BUDDING Theatre is hiring drama tutors and a personal/creative assistant. It is recommended that applicants familiarise themselves with its programs and projects to get a sense of the community and ethos via Instagram, Facebook and buddingentertainment.com. The position is being advertised on Seek.

“L’ENTREPRISE du Risque” tickets are selling fast at Belco Arts, where the circus extravaganza with a twist will run on September 9, 10 and 11. Book here.

THE NGA’s Contemporary Australian Architect Speaker Series is running at the gallery at 6pm on Wednesdays from September 9-30. The annual lecture series is presented in partnership with the ACT Chapter of the Australian Institute of Architects. Book here.

BAD Sydney Crime Writers Festival has been giving Sydneysiders their fix of crime fiction and true crime every September for the last few years. Now eight leading international crime writers will be taking part in the first virtual BAD Sydney Crime Writers Festival International from September 10-13. Bookings and program here.